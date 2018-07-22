Barcelona increase Willian bid to £65million plus add-ons as Chelsea fight to keep Brazil star

Man United are also said to be reentering the race to land the Blues star, with Maurizio Sarri hopeful of keeping him

BARCELONA have made another huge bid in their pursuit of Chelsea star Willian… offering £65million plus add-ons for the Brazil star.

The La Liga giants have been on the prowl for Willian all summer, with another non-EU spot available after Philippe Coutinho qualified for a Portuguese passport.

Having already failed with two early bids, Barcelona were rumoured to have offered £55m on Friday.

But that sum has already been increased by £10m-plus with Manchester United reentering the race and sparking a bidding war.

Willian grew disillusioned at Chelsea under Antonio Conte last year and is yet to be tempted into staying in London under new management.

Maurizio Sarri is very keen to see Willian stay at Stamford Bridge as they aim to break back into the Champions League.

3 Willian is the subject of a £65m plus add-ons bid from Barcelona

However, the winger seems increasingly keen on a move to La Liga.

With Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois also thought to be pushing for a move, it presents Sarri with the potential of losing three of the key men.

The ex-Napoli boss yesterday urged the unsettled players to give him a chance to prove himself by spending a week training with him to see for themselves how they could flourish under him.

Yet that is likely to fall on deaf ears with Willian, with the prospect of potential moves to Barcelona or Manchester United being dangled in front of him.

3 Brazil star Willian is also on the radar of Manchester United this summer