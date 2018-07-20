Barcelona willing to offer Ousmane Dembele as part of Eden Hazard deal

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Barcelona have become willing to place star asset and transfer prize from last summer, Ousmane Dembele, on the table in order to make a serious run at Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Many reports from around Europe have pinned Hazard as already having a deal in place with Real Madrid . However, putting Dembele on the table is certainly an interesting proposition for Chelsea to consider.

Barcelona being willing to put Dembele into a Hazard deal really shows their desire to compete in the now versus simply planning for the future. Having Lionel Messi in his prime isn't something you mess around with.

Even though it's doubtful Barcelona would be getting 100 cents on the dollar for what they paid for Dembele, grabbing a player like Hazard would be an amazing grab for any club.

