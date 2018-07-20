Jorginho: I am bringing something new to the Premier League

The Italy international midfielder has joined the Blues in a £57 million deal and is hoping to put a skill set he considers to be unique to good use

Jorginho believes he brings a unique skill set with him to Chelsea , with the £57 million (£74m) midfielder set to offer a Premier League audience something different.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the finest exponents of his chosen position in world football , with the Italy international happiest filling a holding role.

There are plenty of top talents who occupy that position for their respective employers, but few bring the all round package that Jorginho offers.

Chelsea have bought into the ability after fending off rival interest from Manchester City, with the former Napoli man looking forward to testing himself in the English top flight.

Jorginho told the Blues' official website on what he brings to the fold: “Perhaps my style of play is not something that is seen in England.

“I really hope that it is a good fit for the game over here and I will certainly be doing everything I can to make sure it works out.”

Quizzed on what he considers to be his best position, the Brazil-born star added: “I like playing just outside of my own penalty box, the player who receives the ball and organises the game.”

At Stamford Bridge, Jorginho will slot in alongside one of the finest holding midfielders in the business in the form of World Cup winner N'Golo Kante.

He will offer something slightly different to the Frenchman, as he is much more than just an enforcer, and believes he is ready to tackle the challenges Premier League football will pose.

Jorginho added: “Since I was little I was someone who always enjoyed challenges and for me this is just a huge challenge, professionally and personally, and it really inspires me, this opportunity to really have an experience and I am really excited about that opportunity.”

An adjustment to new surroundings should be aided by a familiar face, with Maurizio Sarri having also traded life at Napoli for that at Chelsea this summer.

Having worked with the enigmatic Italian before, Jorginho is expecting a fruitful partnership to be struck up between player and manager.

He said: “I think I have the right characteristics as a footballer for the type of football that he likes to play, and the type of football that he teaches and passes on to his team.

“When we were together at Napoli, it was a case of me taking on his mentality and putting that together with the characteristics I have as a footballer.”

Goal.com