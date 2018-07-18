TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 18 July 2018 17:07 CET

Liverpool and Roma agree £66m fee for Alisson

By The Rainbow

Liverpool are about to get their goalkeeper
It was another short turnaround from lodging an official bid to getting the job done for the transfer committee. All of the major news sources are confirming less than 24 hours after the bid was announced that  Liverpool  and Roma have completed a deal to sign Alisson Becker.

The fee, which is said about be around £66.8m after add-ons, will be a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper. This is the second time in two consecutive  transfer window s that Liverpool have broken records for transfer fees. The last was to get Virgil van Dijk from  Southampton , a move the club has not regretted.

Melissa Reddy
✔ @MelissaReddy_
# LFC reach agreement with # ASRoma for Alisson. Fee around £66m inclusive of add-ons – a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

3:36 AM – Jul 18, 2018

Twitter Ads info and privacy
Liverpool's quick action is likely due to interest from  Chelsea , who are trying to find a replacement for the likely-departing  Thibaut Courtois .

The clubs have yet to confirm the news, but we're expecting the news to break some time later today.

Alisson will be the fourth player to join Liverpool, in addition to Naby Keita, Fabinho, and  Xherdan Shaqiri,  in this already fantastic transfer window.


Ignorance of the law is no excuse.
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists