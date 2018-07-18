Liverpool and Roma agree £66m fee for Alisson

Liverpool are about to get their goalkeeper

It was another short turnaround from lodging an official bid to getting the job done for the transfer committee. All of the major news sources are confirming less than 24 hours after the bid was announced that Liverpool and Roma have completed a deal to sign Alisson Becker.

The fee, which is said about be around £66.8m after add-ons, will be a world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper. This is the second time in two consecutive transfer window s that Liverpool have broken records for transfer fees. The last was to get Virgil van Dijk from Southampton , a move the club has not regretted.

Melissa Reddy

@MelissaReddy_

# LFC reach agreement with # ASRoma for Alisson. Fee around £66m inclusive of add-ons – a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

3:36 AM – Jul 18, 2018

Liverpool's quick action is likely due to interest from Chelsea , who are trying to find a replacement for the likely-departing Thibaut Courtois .

The clubs have yet to confirm the news, but we're expecting the news to break some time later today.

Alisson will be the fourth player to join Liverpool, in addition to Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Xherdan Shaqiri, in this already fantastic transfer window.