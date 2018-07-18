TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Breaking: Juve deny Zidane links

By The Rainbow
There has been a lot of talks concerning Zinedine Zidane and Juventus of late. According to Spanish news sites, Zidane reportedly is “getting close”to a move to Juve as the bianconeri have reportedly offered him a consultant role within their team. This comes only days after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus. Let’s not forget that Zidane played for Juve from 1996 to 2001 as he then moved on to join Real Madrid. Still according to these Spanish reports, it would seem like the bianconeri would also be willing to sign Zidane’s son Luca (who is a keeper).

JUVE DENY THE REPORTS – As  AS.com  reported (and confirmed by  Calciomercato.com  as well), Juve have denied the reports. It seems like Juve do not have any intentions of signing Zidane or his son Luca as they already have Pavel Nedved in this position (as a club consultant).

A Spanish outlet  Libertad Digital  had earlier reported the Zidane move, and it was backed up by radio station El Primer Palo on Tuesday night.

Zidane's supposed appointment at Juve comes just days after Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the club.

The manager and Ronaldo were part of the Real Madrid side that won a third consecutive Champions League crown in May.

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane is currently out of work after quitting the Bernabeu at the end of last season.

But he has agreed to join Juve's technical staff and will work alongside Fabio Paratici as a director.

The former Real Madrid manager  is currently out of work after quitting the Bernabeu at the end of last season.


