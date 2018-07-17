Antonio Conte could soon be appointed by AC Milan

Antonio Conte's stock does not appear to have fallen following his sacking by Chelsea – he could be set to walk straight into another job.

Conte's first season at Stamford Bridge reaffirmed his position among the managerial elite. He lead a team that finished tenth back to the top of the table.

His second season was further evidence that his combative and hands-on approach does not work well with club's hierarchy.

He proved both at Juventus and Chelsea how difficult a character he can be, and it lead to his departure from both.

That doesn't look to have lessened AC Milan's interest in appointing him. The Serie A side were always considered the frontrunners to appoint him in the even that he left Chelsea.

According to Sport Mediaset , a change of ownership at Milan could pave the way for Conte to take charge at the San Siro.

We hope it happens, he deserves it. Milan would no doubt provide him with a hefty transfer budget, too

Talkchelsea