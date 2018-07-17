World Cup: Nigeria gets $8m prize money for participation, while winner France goes home with $38m

Exactly $400 million will be dished out by FIFA in prize money to the 32 teams who competed in the 2018 World Cup, which is a $42 million increase from the tournament in 2014.

With the winners getting $38 million and the runners up $28 million, the four semifinalists were the big winners with Belgium winning $24 million and England getting $22 million. The four teams who were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage each received $16 million, while the nations who reached the last 16 earned $12 million each.

For simply qualifying for the tournament and reaching the group stage, the 16 teams who didn't make it to the knockout rounds received $8 million.

Below is a breakdown in full of which countries earned what as France took home a cool $38 million as winners.

List of prize money for 2018 World Cup

$8 million: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Peru, Australia, Nigeria, Iceland, Serbia, Costa Rica, South Korea, Germany, Tunisia, Panama, Senegal, Poland (knocked out in group stage)

$12 million: Portugal, Argentina, Mexico, Japan, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Colombia (reached Round of 16)

$16 million: Uruguay, Brazil, Russia, Sweden (quarterfinalists)

$22 million: England (fourth)

$24 million: Belgium (third)

$28 million: Croatia (runners up)

$38 million: France (winners)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports