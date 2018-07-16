TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 16 July 2018 11:29 CET

Ibrahimovic praises former Man Utd team-mate Pogba after World Cup final display

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

The much-maligned midfielder was influential in his country’s World Cup win, leading Zlatan to stand up for his old team-mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was full of praise for Paul Pogba’s performance for France in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Midfielder Pogba scored a fine second-half goal as Les Bleus defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to clinch their second title.

And after a season in which Pogba’s displays for Manchester United were often scrutinised, Ibrahimovic was quick to highlight his former Old Trafford team-mate’s display.

“Let them talk, but the game speaks for itself,” Ibrahimovic posted on Twitter, tagging Pogba alongside a picture of him holding the World Cup trophy.


A KING WHO DINES WHILE HIS COMMUNITY IS ON FIRE RUINS HIS OWN NAME.
By: AYODELE REX ADU

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists