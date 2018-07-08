Manchester United closing in on £60M deal for Chelsea winger Willian

Barcelona are also thought to be keen on signing Willian.

Manchester United have reportedly leapfrogged Barcelona in the race to sign Chelsea winger Willian.

At this point, it's hard to see Willian playing for Chelsea come the start of next season. In case you've been living under a rock, you'll be well aware of his feud with manager Antonio Conte, who may well be set to stay in Stamford Bridge against all odds.

Previous reports had claimed that Willian already agreed personal terms with Barcelona through his agent. That may well be the case, but Barca are yet to strike an agreement with Chelsea. This appears to have offered Manchester United encouragement.

According to The Sun , Man United are closing in on the signing of Willian from Chelsea. The belief if that the deal will develop following Brazil's exit from the World Cup in Russia.

The Sun claim that Man United could part with as much as £60M in order to sign Willian this summer. He's 29 now, regardless of his quality we'd be silly to reject such an inflated figure.

