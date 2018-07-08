Chelsea could offer David Luiz or Cesc Fabrgas for Maurizio Sarri

Napoli have increased their demands for Sarri to as much as €20M.

Chelsea could be forced to part ways with either David Luiz or Cesc Fabregas in order to prise Maurizio Sarri away from Napoli.

We all expected this situation to be resolved by now. It's incredibly frustrated that we are no closer to any clarity as to who will be our manager next season as we were the day after the FA Cup final.

Chelsea are yet to sign a first-team player this window, which is nothing short of a disaster considering that the Community Shield is in less than a month from now.

We need to get Sarri through the door fast, or allow Antonio Conte to serve the remainder of his contract. Time has run out, we need to act now.

According to Tuttosport , Chelsea could offer either David Luiz or Cesc Fabregas to Napoli in hope of finally convincing them to part with Sarri.

The report claims that Napoli have increased their demands for the Italian to €20M, which is a similar figure to the values of both the aforementioned pair seeing as they have just one-year left on their contracts.

Would you be prepared to let either of them go in order to land Sarri, Blues?

