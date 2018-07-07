Chelsea interested in signing Croatian defender Filip Benkovic

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Filip Benkovic.

Who?

We're going to level with you here, we have absolutely no idea who he is, nor if he's any good. However, Chelsea have an extensive scouting network consisting of some of the greatest eyes for talent in world football. They have our full trust.

According to Calciomercato , Benkovic is wanted by Chelsea, but we'll have to move fast if we want to avoid missing out. The highly-rated 20-year-old is thought to have been offered to AC Milan by Italian agent Beppe Bozzo, who is also believed to be working on Alvaro Morata's proposed return to Italy.

It's claimed that Dinamo Zagreb value Benkovic in the region of €25M-€30M, which is pretty pricy for a player unproven at the top level, who is also yet to receive a single cap for the Croatian national team.

Though, his nickname is 'Big Ben', so his arrival in London would be incredibly fitting.