Sports News | 4 July 2018 18:59 CET

Chelsea agree £53M fee with Juventus to sign striker Gonzalo Higuain

By The Rainbow
Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Juventus to sign centre-forward Gonzalo Higuain.

This is turning out to be a busy day for the Blues. It was earlier reported by the Italian press that  Chelsea had reached an agreement worth €65M plus €8M bonuses  for the transfer of AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Blues now appear set to splash the cash on another player. That is, if you believe reports coming out of Italy.

According to  Sport Mediaset , Chelsea have agreed a fee with Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain. It's claimed that we will part with £53M in order to sign the Argentine, who formerly worked alongside Maurizio Sarri at Napoli.

The report claims that as soon as Sarri gets through the door at Cobham, the deal to sign Higuain will be completed. He appears to be the perfect player to replace the goal-scoring exploits of Diego Costa, which we lost last summer.

