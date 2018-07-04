Red Devils favourites to sign Tottenham star Danny Rose

MANCHESTER UNITED transfer target Danny Rose could be heading to Old Trafford this summer, the bookies say.

The Tottenham defender is a long-term target for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho.

The England international, 28, has been tipped to join United as Luke Shaw's replacement at Old Trafford.

United manager Mourinho has publicly slammed Shaw, while also using Ashley Young at left-back last season.

And the bookies reckon the Red Devils are the most likely to sign Rose this summer, with United priced at 7/4.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Rose has been a thorn in Pochettino’s side for some time now, so it’s no surprise to see him priced so short for a move away from Spurs, with United clear favourites to strike a deal.”

Everton are next in line to land Rose, priced at 4/1, while Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the running as outsiders.

Should United sign Rose this summer, the England ace would become Mourinho's third summer signing.

The Tottenham key man would follow Porto right-back Diogo Dalot and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred to Old Trafford.

Mourinho is keen to spend big this summer to catch Manchester City next season.

United watched their arch-rivals storm to the Premier League title, with Pep Guardiola's men breaking the 100-point barrier