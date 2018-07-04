NFF crisis: EFCC invites Amaju Pinnick who is still at World Cup i n Russia

The crisis in the Glass House may have gone beyond mere power tussle as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday invited embattled President of Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick.

The Nation scooped that Pinnick who is still in Russia as Executive Member of FIFA has been informed about the invitation and is expected to jet in soon.

A source in position confirmed the Commission has been inundated by weighty petitions which only the CAF Executive member can provide answers to.

The invitation is coming less than 24 hours after the football fraternity across the globe woke up to behold a change of guard at the Nigerian football Federation Secretarial popularly known as the Glass House in Abuja with Ambassador Chris Giwa now firmly in charge in compliance with court order and directive from the Minister of Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung.

Although the content of the petitions and the petitioners cannot be ascertained as at now, there are hints that the issues raised could include but not limited to issues of due process, financial transactions and administrative actions among others.

The world cup in Russia which kicked off on June 14 will be rounded off on July 15 and Executive members of the World soccer ruling body will be expected to stay put till the end and even attend a closing meeting before departing Russia.

Aside from that Pinnick has been appointed match commissioner for Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between France and Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod.

The former Delta State FA chairman will also take charge of the first semi-final match, scheduled for Saint Petersburg's Zenit Arena on Tuesday, 10th July, as well as the third-place match at the same venue on Saturday, 14th July, an indication that he may not return till the end of the World cup. (The Nation)