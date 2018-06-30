France beats Argentina …through to Quarter Finals

France are through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup after a seven-goal thriller at the Kazan Arena.

Five of the goals came in an action-packed second-half. Kylian Mbappe well and truly announced himself as a superstar to the world with a match-winning brace. Les Bleus needed a response after falling behind to Gabriel Mercado’s deflection in the early stages of the half.

It came first from Benjamin Pavard’s stunner before Mbappe took control with a brace, displaying a clinical edge in the box. Sergio Aguero set up a tense couple of minutes, but Didier Deschamps’ side held out for win to advance to the last eight.