Victor Moses will do 'dirty' job for Super Eagles: Rohr

Victor Moses is committed to giving everything including doing the “dirty” defensive work for Nigeria to progress at the World Cup in Russia, coach Gernot Rohr has assured.

There have been speculations that the Chelsea star has been alienated by the team and as such has not giving his best.

But Rohr said Victor Moses is fully committed to the Super Eagles cause at Russia 2018.

“Victor Moses is in a very good fitness, he's very committed in training,” the coach declared.

“He's now playing (for the Eagles) like he does at his club.

“He will do the dirty work, for the country, for the team.”

Victor Moses was the top star when Nigeria qualified for this World Cup, scoring three goals as the Eagles sealed qualification with a game to spare