Iceland in trouble, Super Eagles on fire: Odegbami

The Vikings of Iceland that held Argentina to a draw in the first game of Group D in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, will have it tougher with Nigeria's Super Eagles in the crunch match starting at 4pm today.

Chief Segun Odegbami, former Nigeria international, who held a pep talk with the Nigerian team in Volgograd on Thursday made the prediction in a post on Facebook.

Super Eagles will fight, said Odegbami about his impressions of the team that lost to Croatia 2-0 in their first game.

“I saw their spirit. They will fight like they have never fought before. When we parted to go and watch the Argentinian match on TV, both my Head and my Heart were in sync about expectations tomorrow – Iceland are in trouble”, wrote Odegbami.

Read his full post:

`'I am in Volgograd. I have just finished watching the final chapter of an unfolding drama in Group D of the World Cup. It is curtains for Argentina, because I do not see how they will survive their last match against Nigeria.

“It was a rare privilege earlier this evening when, at the instance of Amaju Pinnick, I was given the rare privilege to address members of the Super Eagles at their dinner table, the only person to do so on the eve of their greatest challenge when they confront the Vikings of Iceland with all the pent up 'anger', energy, determination and motivation from the Croatian match.

“It was a spirit lifting meeting that we had. I simply reminded them of their responsibility to ensure that they displayed the full version of the Nigerian do-or-die spirit. I reminded them also about their responsibility to the ordinary Nigerian on the street that is with them unconditionally foŕ as long as they give their best. I reminded them of their assured place in history if they could rise above the disappointment of their first match, win tomorrow and convert this moment of their greatest challenge into the moment of their greatest triumph.

“I gave them the good wishes of all Nigerians and prayed with them for favour from the elements. It was a small contribution to their already bulging enthusiasm and confidence.

“I saw their spirit. They will fight like they have never fought before. When we parted to go and watch the Argentinian match on TV, both my Head and my Heart were in sync about expectations tomorrow – Iceland are in trouble”.