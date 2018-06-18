World Cup 2018: Despite Super Eagles poor start, football world has taken note of Etebo

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, put in a impressive performance in their 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday.

The new Stoke City man was unlucky to concede an own goal in the first half, before Luka Modric sealed three points with a penalty late in the game.

Etebo, who was making his World Cup debut, has however been given a reason to smile.

Statistics have now backed up his excellent showing, rating him as the most proficient player in terms of take-ons in the whole competition so far.

“Oghenekaro Etebo has completed the most take-ons in a single game at the 2018 #WorldCup after the first four days.

• 9 attempted • 9 completed. Perfect dribbling display,” football statistics outlet, Squawka, tweeted on Sunday.

The stat confirms that Etebo has outdone Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the dribbling stakes so far in Russia.

Messi completed eight of 13 attempted take-ons in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Iceland on Saturday.