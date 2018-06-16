Croatia Beats Nigeria 2 -0

Croatia moved top of World Cup Group D as a Luka Modric penalty and an Oghenekaro Etebo own-goal were enough to see off a surprisingly lacklustre Nigeria side in Kaliningrad.

A dismal first half saw the deadlock broken in fortunate fashion when Mario Mandzukic's header looked to be heading well wide, only for a deflection off Etebo's calf to divert it past helpless Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

That ensured Croatia took a 1-0 lead into half-time despite failing to have a shot on target, and they doubled their advantage from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Brazilian referee Sandro Meira Ricci had little hesitation in pointing to the spot with William Troost-Ekong guilty of manhandling Mandzukic to the ground at a Croatia corner and Modric - who dictated play in the middle of the park throughout - stepped up to stroke it into the bottom left corner.

It was Croatia's first shot on target and they managed only one other before the final whistle.