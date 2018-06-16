We have perfected strategy to cage Super Eagles: Croatia coach, Dalic

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic is optimistic on the chances of his team getting maximum points against Nigeria in their Group D fixture at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com

The Vatreni will face the Super Eagles at the Kaliningrad Stadium from 8pm Nigerian time.

“Croatia has its own style and has to keep it, with a technically perfect possession of the ball. Of course, we will look after the young Nigerian players, but I believe in our creativity and ability to play to instruction,” Dalic stated during his pre-match conference on Friday.

“This is the most prized virtue of our team, our strength. Nigeria, we know their quality and how dangerous they are, especially in the attack, but we also have big names.

“It will be a good, quality match, I'm optimistic and we know we can win, taking care of Nigerian counterattacks and quick openings. we are ready for the match.”

Dalic refused to give an hint on what his starting line-up for the game will look like.

“I know the first composition, how and how we will play, but I will not let you know, not because I'm hiding or hiding something, but because I've been so used to doing so,” he added.

He also declared his readiness for the big challenge of handling his team at the World Cup.

“I'm not afraid of challenges, behind me it's 12 years of work and ifficult training sessions. I will transfer my faith and confidence to the players, we have a great generation and we can make a great achievement.

“We have to show our quality, we have not won in the first match of the World Cup since 1998.

“Our thoughts are focused on our game, we depend on ourselves, although we will certainly follow the Argentina and Iceland match.”

