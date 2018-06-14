TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 14 June 2018 16:48 CET

World Cup: Psychic cat Achilles pick Russia to beat Saudi Arabia in opener

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

A cat reputed to have psychic powers has picked the home team, Russia, to beat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday.

Achilles, who is deaf, selects winners by choosing from two bowls of food marked with flags from the opposing sides.

The white cat, who is part of the team that mouses for St Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum, is said to have accurately predicted the winners during the 2017 Confederations Cup.


Ghana is the bithplace of humankind
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists