Vogue writes: 'The best dressed team at the World Cup? Nigeria for the win!'

Let’s hear it for the Nigerian soccer team: the “Super Eagles'' World Cup jersey is the most popular in the world right now. Nike's Nigerian “Naija” kit, which sells for $90 a pop, has broken records, as fans have already pre-ordered 3 million of the green and white, zig-zag–printed jerseys . The team has proven to have some off-duty swagger, as well. Today, they uploaded an image of themselves on a plane en route to Russia looking dapper in optic white tunics with a green soccer ball print at the collar. And instead of their usual swishy shorts? They wore tailored white trousers.

BCurrent Mag @bcurrentmag

Yes!! Just look at the Nigerian team heading to Russia for the # worldcup

1:51 PM – Jun 11, 2018

But that's not all. The Super Eagles's accessories are, well, goals. They wore natty boater hats with a grass green ribbon and matching feathers. The players may have started a new footwear trend that sure beats the humble cleat, too: White loafers with a green tassel bouncing off the front. Sounds like a clear win to us.

