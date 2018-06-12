Confirmed: Moses Simon to play in Liverpool

According to recent reports announced today, Liverpool have agreed to pay £10mln for Super Eagles forward, who still has a 1-year contract with Gent. Simon is likely to make a welcome addition to manager Klopp's squad, due to his renowned pace, and the tendency to cut inside.

Simon's journey to success started at the GBS Academy in Jos, which can boast of raising some of Nigeria's most talented players, English Premier League's Ahmed Musa among them.

After Nigerian's impressive performance in the Belgium First Division A, several sides have shown interest in the front man. However, he later found himself playing for Trenčín, where he managed to impress everyone when he scored a 19-minute hat-trick on his debut match in the Europa League qualifier in July 2014. All in all, the striker appeared in 39 games of Slovak Premier League scoring 17 goals, before he accepted a three-year offer by Gent and signed a contract. In the 2017/18 season, Nigerian footballer appeared on the playing field for 29 times and managed to score 29 goals despite the fact he had to miss two months early this year because of a ligament injury.

This year, the 22-year-old played a key role in the qualification series and was on course to make the final 23-man list for the World Cup. Unfortunately, he won't be able to become part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to his injury.