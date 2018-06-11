TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 11 June 2018 07:50 CET

Rohr set to deploy 3-5-2 system in Super Eagles match Vs Croatia

By The Rainbow
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is torn between deploying a 3-5-2 and a 4-3-3 formation when his side take on Croatia in their opening group game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The German, 64, has been trying out th​is two formations in their training ​sessions in Austria but ​he ​seems to prefer a 3-5-2 as it offers the team more solidity at the back,​ a camp source revealed to CSN.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva midfielder John Ogu has been deployed as one of the three defenders alongside William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun in a 3-5-2 formation in the team's last two training games.

In midfield, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi and Alex Iwobi were flanked by wing-backs Tyronne Ebuehi and Bryan Idowu.

In attack Victor Moses played off Odion Ighalo.
The Super Eagles were much more solid playing in a 3-5-2 formation in the second halves of their defeats to England and Czech Republic.

“He (Rohr) has been trying out several systems in training but we don't know which one he will settle for,” the camp source told CSN.

“But he has laid more emphasis on it (3-5-2) so well. But its either the 3-5-2 or he reverts to a 4-3-3.”

Nigeria are drawn alongside Croatia, Iceland and Argentina at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Credit: Complete Sports


