Rohr unimpressed by Ighalo, Abdullahi

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, is considering dropping some players from his starting XI, when they face Croatia in their first game of the 2018 World Cup.

Rohr has been taking notes from their recent friendly games and from all indications, he could axe some players who have failed to convince him in the last few matches, Daily Post reported.

“We have to work on some areas and make some changes in defence and attack. There is time to be ready for the World Cup. Some players are pushing to be considered and it's a good thing to have competition in the team”, the Franco-German coach said on Wednesday in Vienna, Austria.

Odion Ighalo, who plays his football in the Chinese Super League, is in the danger of missing out, as his barren run in front of goal continues.

Also, Shehu Abdullahi might lose his place to Tyronne Ebuehi, who came off the bench against England and Czech Republic and impressed Rohr at right-back.

Rohr has proven that he is not a respecter of names after he dropped Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi against Czech, following their poor outing against England last Saturday.