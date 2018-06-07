Rohr reacts to Super Eagles loss to Czech: “I don't worry about friendly results”

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has told fans not to panic, following their 1-0 loss to Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The match against Czech was the Super Eagles final warm-up match before the 2018 World Cup.

It was Nigeria's second consecutive defeat within four days, following a 2-1 reverse against England last Saturday.

It has led to concerns about how well the Eagles will fare in Russia.

Speaking after the game, Rohr insists there is no cause for alarm and says he is confident the team will be ready for the challenge when the tournament begins.

He said: “I don't worry about friendly results. We are not ready now for the World Cup but we will be ready in 10 days.”