TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 5 June 2018 16:20 CET

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with a fierce message

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

The comeback will have to wait.
Serena Williams  withdrew from the  French Open  Monday with a pectoral injury, shortly before she was to play her round-of-16 match against  Maria Sharapova.

“I unfortunately [have] been having some issues with my pec muscle,” she said at a press conference. “ … Right now I can't actually serve, so it's kinda hard to play when I can't physically serve.” She said the issue emerged in her previous singles match and she would have an MRI on Tuesday in Paris.

The match against Sharapova had extra intrigue because the two players had not faced each other since Sharapova served a 15-month doping ban.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, was playing in her first Grand Slam since she won the Australian Open in early 2017 while pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September and had mounted a comeback in what she called her  “Wakanda-inspired catsuit”  at Roland-Garros.

She dedicated the outfit, designed to prevent blood clots, to mothers who had difficult pregnancies. She endured near-deadly complications after her delivery.

Williams had some parting words for followers online: “You always live to fight for another chance. I've done a lot of fighting and this is just the beginning. ”

 Williams is on the board of advisers to Oath, HuffPost's parent company.

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.


There's no guarantee in life,life can end in a second so dont stop enjoying life.
By: satch

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists