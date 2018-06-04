TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

4 June 2018

Transfer Talk: Manchester United eye Marco Verratti to play with Fred in new-look midfield

By The Rainbow
We could be watching a new-look Manchester United midfield next season, according to the  Mirror , which says Jose Mourinho “wants to make Paris Saint-Germain’s  Marco Verratti  his marquee summer signing.”

 Mourinho has identified Italy international Verratti as his “top target,” but United might have to pay around £100 million to persuade the French champions to sell.

Verratti could be playing alongside Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazil international  Fred , for whom a deal might be done in the coming days. Brazil manager Tite said he understood the interest in the 25-year-old after his team’s 2-0 friendly win against Croatia on Sunday and urged the player and club to  get things wrapped up quickly . “If I was a manager I’d ask to sign him as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the  Manchester Evening News  says Mourinho might also move for West Ham forward  Marko Arnautovic  after watching him play for Austria last week.

West Ham “are said to value their player of the season, who has four years left on his contract, at £50m.”

