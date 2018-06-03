'Nigeria have lot of work to do before World Cup', Gernot Rohr says after England loss

Nigeria ‘still have a lot of work to do’ ahead of the World Cup, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to England in their penultimate friendly encounter before heading out for Russia.

First-half efforts from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane gave Gareth Southgate’s men the lead before Alex Iwobi’s goal immediately after the restart halved the deficit for the visitors.

Despite putting up an improved performance in the second half, Rohr’s men were condemned to a second defeat in their three past games.

The west Africans face Czech Republic on June 6 before gearing up for their opening World Cup encounter against Croatia on June 16. And the German tactician noted that ‘a lot of work’ still has to be done on his team.

“This game shows we still have a lot of work to do to be ready for the World Cup,” Rohr said after the game.

“We have to make the best use of the two weeks left before our first game in Russia. It's time to focus. No distractions.”

Iceland and Argentina are the other Group D sides Nigeria have to deal with for a chance to make it to the next round at the World Cup.