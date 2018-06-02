England defeats Eagles 2-1 at Wembley Stadium

England kicked off their road to the 2018 FIFA world cup schedule with a comfortable 2-1 victory over Nigeria in London on Saturday and they look solid in the friendly going to Russia.

First-half goals from Chelsea’s Gary Cahill and Spurs Harry Kane were enough for England to seal a victory over Nigeria.

Alex Iwobi struck soon after the start of the second half, but England were able to see out the win despite lacking the verve they displayed in the first half.

There were plenty of positives for Gareth Southgate to take out of his side’s performance against the not so Super Eagles.

England carved out a 61 per cent share of possession and had control of the game for long periods.

There was a cutting edge to the side with Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling causing the Nigeria problems with their pace and movement.

However, there was no disguising how poor the opposition were. The Eagles gave the England team too much respect in the first half. Coming into the second half the team gave a better response.

Two Nigerian players bumped into each other in the first half and do so again in the second half with Kenneth Omeruo coming from behind and clatters into the back of John Ogu’s head.

Line-ups And Stats

England

1Pickford

4Walker

5Stones

6Cahill

8Dier

2Trippier

7Lingard Substituted for Loftus-Cheekat 67′minutes

11Alli Substituted for Delphat 82′minutes

3Young Substituted for Roseat 68′minutes

9Kane Substituted for Welbeck at 73′minutes

10Sterling Booked at 52mins Substituted for Rashford at 73′minutes

Substitutes

12Rose

13Butland

14Maguire

15Delph

16Livermore

17Loftus-Cheek

18Lallana

19Vardy

20Rashford

21Welbeck

23Pope

24Heaton

Nigeria

23Uzoho

12ShehuSubstituted for Ebuehi at 45′minutes

5Troost-Ekong

6BalogunSubstituted for Omeruoat 45′minutes

2Idowu

17OnaziSubstituted for Etebo at 45′minutes

15ObiSubstituted for Ogu at 45′minutes

18Iwobi

10Mikel

11Moses Substituted for Musaat 63′minutes Booked at 77mins

9Ighalo Substituted for Iheanachoat 77′minutes

Substitutes

1Ezenwa

3Echiéjilé

4Omeruo

7Musa

8Etebo

13Ndidi

14Iheanacho

16Akpeyi

19Ogu

20Awaziem

21Ebuehi

22Nwankwo

26Aina

27Agu

Referee:Marco Guida

Attendance:70,025

Source: PSN