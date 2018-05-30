We Are Behind You - Buhari Tells Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to make Nigeria Proud at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The President said in his address to the team in Aso Rock on Wednesday when they paid him a visit before departing for United Kingdom when they will play England on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

President Buhari assured the team of his support and he also urged the players to give their best in Russia

“We have a team that is young and I am confident we will do well,” Buhari said in his address.

“Nigerians are solidly behind you so make us proud by giving your best.”

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick assured the President that the team will make Nigeria proud at the Mundial

“This is a team that is very disciplined & will make Nigeria proud. We thank you for creating an opportunity for us to thrive.

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Port-Harcourt on Monday the preparation continues against England on Saturday