Rohr Drops Lokosa, Ajiboye and Eze

uper Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has dropped five players from the 30-man provisional list.

Nigeria Professional Football League Top Scorer, Junior Lokosa has been dropped alongside Stephen Eze, Dele Ajiboye, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon who is injured.

Lokosa made his Super Eagles debut against DR Congo on Monday in a 1-1 draw in Port-Harcourt.

Two other players will be dropped after the International friendly match against the three lions of England in other to make meet up with FIFA deadline of June 4.

The Super Eagles Team are scheduled to meet President Muhhamadu Buhari on Wednesday morning before jetting out to London via a chartered aircraft for the Friendly against England at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Nigeria will also play Czech Republic in the last tune-up game before the World Cup four days after playing England.