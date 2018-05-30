Moses, Oshoala and Ndidi Win Nigeria Pitch Awards
The Nigeria Pitch Awards rewarded Nigerian players who distinguished themselves in the 2017/2018 season in Port-Harcourt.
Victor Moses won the King of the Pitch Award, Asisat Oshoala went home with the queen of the Pitch award while Leon Balogun won the Defender of the year award.
check out the list of full winners
Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC) – Goalkeeper of the Year
Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05) – Defender of the Year
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC) – Midfielder of the Year
Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC) – Striker of the Year
Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC) – MVP (Men) in the NPFL
Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo) - MVP (Women) in the NPFL
Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United) – Coach of the Year
Plateau United FC – Team of the Year
Ferdinand Udoh – Referee of the Year.
Lagos State – State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme
His Excellency Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State) – Football Friendly Governor of the Year
Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President, NFF) – Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football
Aiteo Group – Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.
Tana Aiyejina (Punch Newspapers) – Football Journalist of the Year (Print)
Olawale Adigun (Top Radio FM) - Football Journalist of the Year (Print)
Austin Okon-Akpan (Channels TV) - Football Journalist of the Year (Print)
Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian) – Queen of the Pitch
Victor Moses (Chelsea FC) – King of the Pitch