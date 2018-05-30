Moses, Oshoala and Ndidi Win Nigeria Pitch Awards

The Nigeria Pitch Awards rewarded Nigerian players who distinguished themselves in the 2017/2018 season in Port-Harcourt.

Victor Moses won the King of the Pitch Award, Asisat Oshoala went home with the queen of the Pitch award while Leon Balogun won the Defender of the year award.

check out the list of full winners

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC) – Goalkeeper of the Year

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05) – Defender of the Year



Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC) – Midfielder of the Year

Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC) – Striker of the Year

Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC) – MVP (Men) in the NPFL

Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo) - MVP (Women) in the NPFL

Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United) – Coach of the Year

Plateau United FC – Team of the Year

Ferdinand Udoh – Referee of the Year.

Lagos State – State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme

His Excellency Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State) – Football Friendly Governor of the Year



Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President, NFF) – Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigerian Football



Aiteo Group – Corporate Sponsor of Football Award.

Tana Aiyejina (Punch Newspapers) – Football Journalist of the Year (Print)

Olawale Adigun (Top Radio FM) - Football Journalist of the Year (Print)

Austin Okon-Akpan (Channels TV) - Football Journalist of the Year (Print)



Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian) – Queen of the Pitch

Victor Moses (Chelsea FC) – King of the Pitch