Real Madrid Beat Liverpool to win 3rd UCL Trophy

Gareth Bale came off the bench to score two fantastic goals to help Real Madrid win their third Champions league Trophy in a row.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Real Madrid when he intercepted Karius pass into the net, Mane restored parity few minutes later.

The Welsh International replaced Isco in the 59th minute before scoring a fantastic acrobatic goal to give Real Madrid the lead.

Bale scored his second of the Night when Karius fumbled his long range effort into the net to send Real Madrid fans into wild jubilations.

Liverpool missed Mohammed Salah who limped off in the first half,they were not able to create any meaningful chance since he hobbled off.

Real Madrid are the First team to win the Uefa champions league three times in a row.