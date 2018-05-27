TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sports News | 27 May 2018 09:16 CET

Ronaldo hints at exit: “It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid”

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

In the minutes after helping  Real Madrid win their third straight UEFA Champions League trophy , Cristiano Ronaldo dropped the most unexpected of transfer bombshells on the world.

With three more seasons remaining on his current contract, Ronaldo appeared to hint that he expects leave the club this summer, at the age of 33.

“It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid,” he told the television broadcast with tears in his eyes, revealing that he will announce his plans for his future “in the coming days.”

Gareth Bale , who scored Saturday's winning goal,  said something quite similar  during his post-game remarks.

Perhaps it's not the most surprising development on the whole, given his age and the obvious need for a youth movement at the Santiago Bernabeu, but to choose that stage — mere moments after winning his fifth career UCL title (four with Madrid) — to tease something so newsworthy and unexpected was certainly eye-opening.


you can only like sex,when you had done it before
By: omokpo .i.kenneth

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists