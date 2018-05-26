Ronaldinho denies the rumor that he will get married to 2 women at the same time. Who are they?

Ronaldinho has recently denied the rumor of getting married to two fiancees at the same time. On his interview with É Gol, he told that the rumors were ‘ biggest lie’.The retired Brazilian star was reportedly getting married to two women at the same time in August as claimed by various sites. The sources also claimed that his two fiancees, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza, live together with him in his £5 million in Rio de Janeiro since December.

Ronaldinho and his two fiancees Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza

Ronaldinho and Beatriz Souza started dating each other in 2016 but he already was in a relationship with Priscilla Coelho.

The reports also revealed that the former World Cup winner treats equally to both of his fiancees as he recently gifted the same perfume to both, while on vacation. Moreover, he provides the allowance of £1,500 to both for their use.

The ceremony would be held in Santa Monica condominium as reported. However, Ronaldinho’s sister Deisi was believed to be against his marriage and would not be attending it.

Talking about the rumors at an event to launch his pagoda group “R10, Ronaldinho said:



The whole world is calling me. I’m not going to get married. It’s the biggest lie.

The complete version of Ronaldinho’s interview will air on SporTV at 12 noon this Friday. Who are Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza?

Ronaldinho met Priscilla Coelho after he signed for Atletico Mineiro in 2012. The two were often seen together since then. The student of social communication, Coelho works in a mining company. She previously worked in guest relations for Royal Caribbean cruises.

Ronaldinho's fiancee Priscilla Coelho

Beatriz Souza also known as Bia met Ronaldinho in 2016 and reportedly started dating. She is also believed to be a friend of Priscilla Coelho and is from the same city.

Ronaldinho's fiancee Beatriz Souza

Ronaldinho first released the photo with two girlfriends on Instagram during a trip to Japan with his samba music ban