Football News | 26 May 2018 14:59 CET

Mane Donates 300 Jerseys to Hometown For UCL Final

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Liverpool Winger, Sadio Mane has revealed that he has sent 300 Liverpool jerseys to his hometown, Bambali in Senegal ahead of Saturday Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The 26-year-old whose family lives in the remote village of 2000 inhabitants want his people in the village to cheer Liverpool on Saturday as they aim to deny Real Madrid an opportunity to win the Uefa Champions League three times in a row.

“There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village, so the fans can wear to watch the final,’’ Mane told the British media.

Mane is hoping to return home after the World Cup to show his people the Champions League Winners medal

“Nobody in the village will work this day (Saturday). I will be going back in the summer after the World Cup and hopefully I will be showing everyone a medal,’’ Mane said.


