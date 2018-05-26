Nwakali and Others Will Get Their Chance - Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he has no regret leaving Kelechi Nwakali out of the Super Eagles team.

The Arsenal star impressed in a friendly with Atletico Madrid, he capped it off with a fantastic goal which drew applause from far and near.

Rohr, however, maintained that Nwakali and other players that impressed in the friendly match against Atletico will be given a chance to fight for their place in the team in the future

“There were no regrets not including any player from those that faced Atletico Madrid because it was impossible to include them,” Rohr said while speaking to Journalists in Uyo ahead of the Friendly against DR Congo.

“FIFA mandated us to submit the list of our provisional squad for the World Cup on May 14 and this match took place seven days later. The game was not a serious match. Atletico Madrid came with a second string side and it was a holiday match.

” We can’t take from them again because we are only restricted to the players whose names we have sent to FIFA. (Kelechi) Nwakali was in the 35 man squad but I stuck to 30 while others in the Super Eagles B were in the enlarged 50 man squad.

“They are for the future of the Super Eagles because at the end of the World Cup we still have lots of matches to play and we are going to include them.”