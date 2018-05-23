Arsenal Confirm Emery As New Coach

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Unai Emery as their new coach after the former PSG coach left the Parisiens.

The Former Sevilla coach won the three consecutive Europa league titles while in charge of the Andalusians.

Emery won the treble in his last season with PSG after joining the French Champions two years ago.

Announcing the appointment, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: “Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talents in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly. His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.

“We conducted a confidential, wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references, data and video analysis, and personal meetings with all the candidates we shortlisted. All were interested in the position and we were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history.”

Unai Emery expressed his excitement after landing his first job in England

Unai Told Arsenal Website: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

