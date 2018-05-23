TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Football News | 23 May 2018 13:17 CET

Atletico Madrid Pip Super Eagles In Uyo

By Ibrahim Taiwo , The Nigerian Voice Sports

Europa League Champions, Atletico Madrid defeated the Super Eagles Team B in Uyo on Tuesday 3-2 to win the GOtv Max Cup.

Kelechi Nwakali scored a stunner to give the Super Eagles the lead, Angel Correa restored parity for Atletico Madrid to end the first half 1-1.

Fernando Torres gave Atletico the lead after coming off the bench in his last match for his boyhood Club.

Usman Muhammed equalized for Nigeria with a superb strike to send the supporters into a frenzy.

Borja Garcies scored the winner for Atletico Madrid five minutes from regulation time to give the Europa League Champions the win.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid Ghanian Midfielder, Thomas Partey hailed the performance of the Super Eagles Team B side who played their first game together.

“It was a very good game and their fans were behind them which made them grow well into the game,” the Ghana international said during his post-match interview.

“We did the right thing and we were able to get the victory. They are a good side.

“We have a philosophy of not underrating any team which helped us tonight.”


