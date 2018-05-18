Torres, Gameiro and Oblak To Play In Uyo
Fernando Torres, Kelvin Gameiro and Jan Oblak and 19 other Atletico Madrid players will participate in the Friendly match against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.
Atletico Madrid recently won the Europa League after beating Marseille 3-0 in France.
Players who will be participating in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia have been left out of the travelling party, most notably, Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Koke.
Eleven Members of the squad that won the Europa League will be on parade in Uyo.
Full List:
Jan Oblak
Torres Sans Fernando Jose
Felipe Luiz
Torres Belen Juan Francisco
Angel Martin Correa
Victor Perez
Thomas Partey
Wilfredo Werner
Kevin Gameiro
Montoro Rodriguez Antonio
Roberto Olabe Del Arco
Dos Santos Ferreira Miguel
Conde Alcolado Diego Jose
Gonzalez Testoni Sergio
Moreno Fernadez Juan
Munoz Obejero Carlos Isaac
Schiappacasse Oliva Nicolas Javier
Aguero Nunez Juan Cruz
Arona Sane
Coach: Diego Pablo Gonzalez Simeone.