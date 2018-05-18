Torres, Gameiro and Oblak To Play In Uyo

Fernando Torres, Kelvin Gameiro and Jan Oblak and 19 other Atletico Madrid players will participate in the Friendly match against Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid recently won the Europa League after beating Marseille 3-0 in France.

Players who will be participating in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia have been left out of the travelling party, most notably, Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Koke.

Eleven Members of the squad that won the Europa League will be on parade in Uyo.

Full List:

Jan Oblak

Torres Sans Fernando Jose

Felipe Luiz

Torres Belen Juan Francisco

Angel Martin Correa

Victor Perez

Thomas Partey

Wilfredo Werner

Kevin Gameiro

Montoro Rodriguez Antonio

Roberto Olabe Del Arco

Dos Santos Ferreira Miguel

Conde Alcolado Diego Jose

Gonzalez Testoni Sergio

Moreno Fernadez Juan

Munoz Obejero Carlos Isaac

Schiappacasse Oliva Nicolas Javier

Aguero Nunez Juan Cruz

Arona Sane

Coach: Diego Pablo Gonzalez Simeone.