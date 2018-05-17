Wenger Back Arteta For Arsenal Coaching Job

Former Arsenal Coach, Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta has the qualities to become the next Arsenal manager.

Arteta is currently working as an Assistant Coach at Manchester City under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

The Former Arsenal Captain has been touted as a favourite to take over from Arsene Wenger who left the club after 22 years.

The Frenchman is confident that Arteta will live up to expectations because he is familiar with the Club.

Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger

“He was a leader, has good passion for the game, knows the club and knows what is important at the club,” said Wenger.

“Overall he has the qualities but I don’t want to influence that publicly.

“I believe it is important they make their choice in an objective way and after that decision, I will support him.”

Arsenal are expected to announce a new coach before the end of May.