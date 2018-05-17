Atletico Madrid Beat Marseille to Win Europa League

Athletico Madrid defeated Marseille 3-0 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France to win the Europa League on Wednesday.

France striker Antoine Griezmann scored a brace before Gabi put the icing on the cake in the 89th minute.

Marseille started on a bright note but they could not get anything out of the best chance created by Payet for Germain who shot wide despite having only the goalkeeper to beat.

Minutes later, Griezmann showed his quality with a poacher's strike to give Athletico a deserved lead.

The night turned from bad to worse for Marseille as Skipper Dmitri Payet hobbled off on the half hour.

Griezmann scored his second of the night with another delightful finish when he finished off Koke's pass with aplomb to put the match beyond the reach of Marseille.

Gabi put the icing on the cake in the 89th minute to give the Simeone led side a resounding victory against Marseille.

Atletico Madrid have won the Europa League three times in the last nine years, Diego Simeone has won the Trophy two times in his career only behind Unai Emery who has won it three times while in charge of Sevilla.

Match-winner, Griezmann expressed his delight after winning another Trophy with Atletico Madrid

"I am very happy," said Griezmann.

"I have been working to experience such a moment for many years. I left home when I was 14 for that. We will celebrate. My family is here.

"I don't know how to describe the finish, perhaps cold-blooded."