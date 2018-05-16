Russia 2018: Super Eagles Will Not Disappoint - NFF Vice President

Nigeria Football Federation 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Lagos State Football Association Chairman is confident that the Super Eagles will live up to expectations in Russia.

Akinwunmi told the News Agency of Nigeria that the Country is blessed with an array of talented players who are capable of bringing glory to the Nation

“Nigeria is blessed with young talented footballers who are capable of bringing good results.

“We are not scared of the teams in our group, we are happy with the team, we have a blend of experienced and young and fit players; a good squad with a good coach.

“The friendly matches are good testimonies of the Eagles preparation for the World Cup. We have played Argentina and Poland and we defeated both teams; both games are good enough to test the waters.

“Before those games, nobody gave us a chance, but football is football, as long as players give their all, the result will be positive.

“Our youth development system is working because we said a few years ago that we want to lower the average age of our senior team which we have achieved,’’ he said.