RUSSIA 2018; Lokosa, Ajiboye and Nwankwo Make Super Eagles Provisional Squad

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has released a 30-man Provisional Squad list ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The German Tactician included three home-based players in the list, Dele Ajiboye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and NPFL Highest goal scorer, Junior Lokosa.

The likes of Henry Onyekuru, Olarewaju Kayode and Victor Osimhen did not make the list.

Crotone Striker, Nwankwo Simeon has also been given an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the team after churning out impressive performances for the Serie A Club.

The Deadline for the Final 23-man list to be announced is June 4, 2018

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, The Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (UD Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino FC, Italy); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Nwankwo Simeon (Crotone FC, Italy); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars)