It Will be Difficult for any Team to Reach 100 points - Guardiola

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola is elated about his team record-breaking feat in the EPL.

Manchester City became the first team in the history of the EPL to reach 100 points in a season, Guardiola said it will be difficult for another team to break the record.

“What can I say, 100 points! We won 50 points at home and 50 away. It’s massive. One hundred points is magnificent,” an elated Guardiola said in his post-match comments.

“Maybe this record will be broken but it will be difficult.

“Today was such a complicated game. It was so hard. The players suffered. Southampton are a physical team, so many people defending deep.”

Guardiola went on to praise City’s youngsters Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz who got Premier League winners medals for their contribution this season.

“Now they (Foden, Diaz) are champions. That is a rule of the English federation that you are not champions unless you have played five games.

“They have been with us all season. We want to create a group. They deserve to be champions. Maybe they will now receive the medal of champions.”