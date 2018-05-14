Levanted defeated Barcelona 5-4 on Sunday to bring an end to the Blaugrana's 43 matches unbeaten run which started in April 2017.

Lionel Messi was not listed for the match, his influence was sorely missed as Barcelona struggled in the absence of their Talisman, who has scored 34 goals in the La Liga this season.

Emmanuel Boateng gave the hosts a shock lead with a stunner in the 9th minutes, before he increased his tally in the 30th minute to give Levante a 2-0 lead.

Coutinho reduced the deficit to make it 2-1 at the end of the first half.

Immediately after the restart, Barchi curled in a beautiful effort to increase Levante's lead, three minutes later Emmanuel Boateng completed his hat trick to give Levante a 4-1 lead against Barcelona.

Barcelona failed to clear the lines in the 51st minutes to allow Barchi to race clear before finishing behind Ter Stegen to give Levante a shock 5-1 lead against Barcelona.

Coutinho started a mini-comeback by scoring two goals in the space of two minutes before Suarez scored from the spot to reduce to the deficit but it was too little too late as Levante held on to their lead and ensured they defeated Barcelona in their last away game of the season.

Barcelona Supporters will be livid with Ernesto Valverde for not listing Lionel Messi for the Match because the Blaugrana lacked the cutting edge and they were poor against Levante who deservedly took the maximum points