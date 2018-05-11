Super Eagles To Play Atletico Madrid In Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Europa League Finalist, Atletico Madrid In Uyo on the 22nd of May at the Maiden edition of the GOtv Max Cup.

The Spanish Club will be visiting Nigeria for the first time to participate in the GOtv Max Cup organized by MultiChoice Nigeria.

The Historic match will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday, 22nd May 2018, the match will also serve as a tune-up match for the Super Eagles as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Sales, and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria said while speaking to Newsmen at the Press Briefing

“As you all know Atlético Madrid is one of the top clubs in LaLiga. GOtv customers and indeed, football fans in Nigeria, will have the rare opportunity of watching the stars play the Super Eagles right here on Nigerian soil,” he said.

Speaking further, Mabutho said: “MultiChoice is undoubtedly the continent’s leader in sports and we have repeatedly shown this not only by the exclusive content we broadcast but also by the way we support sports in Nigeria and put the country on the global sports map through exciting initiatives like the GOtv MAX Cup”.

Meanwhile, President of the Spanish Top Flight League, Javier Tebas lauded the Initiative and assured the fans of the opportunity to watch some of the League Stars that will be on parade.

“This is a historic announcement and we are excited to share this news with our Nigerian fans: Atletico Madrid, one of Liga's greatest clubs, will come to Nigeria and give our fans the chance to enjoy watching their stars up close. Africa and Nigeria, in particular, are very important for us and have a lot of love for Spanish football, something we are proud of”.