AFCON COMMITTEE: Ifeanyi Ubah will do a Good Job - Pinnick

The Proprietor of Anambra based NPFL Club, Ifeanyi Ubah has been appointed by the emergency committee of the Confederation of African Football into the Organizing Committee for the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the appointment, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick expressed his confidence that Ubah will not disappoint.

“Nigeria is very happy with this appointment. It is a big plus for private football club owners in our country. Chief (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah has done very well over the years and he very much deserves this appointment.

“I am of the belief that he will justify the confidence reposed in him and bring his wealth of experience to bear in serving the committee,” Pinnick, who is a Member of the CAF Emergency Committee and is also President of the AFCON Organizing Committee on which Ubah will serve, said.

Ifeanyi Ubah is the owner of Anambra based Nigeria Professional Football League side, Ifeanyi Ubah FC and he is also the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association